Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel to enhance security at diplomatic missions after 2 staffers killed

Israel to enhance security at diplomatic missions after 2 staffers killed

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strengthening security of global missions after two Israeli staff shot in Washington. He blames rising antisemitism and incitement against Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel to enhance security at diplomatic missions after 2 staffers killed | Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time), announced increased security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.
 
Netanyahu’s statement comes after two Israeli embassy staff was shot dead in Washington by a gunman who shouted “free Palestine”. The incident took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum, on Wednesday evening, as the venue held an event for young professionals and staff.
 
Netanyahu said, “I have instructed to enhance security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and to increase protection for state representatives.” He further said, “We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel.”
 
 
The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving the event when the suspect approached a group of four and opened fire, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith,the South China Morning Post reported.
  
Smith said that the suspect identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting, and was detained by event security.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu shocked by 'horrific, antisemitic' DC shooting of embassy staff

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli politician critiques Gaza war's toll on Palestinians, sparks outcry

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

No aid that entered Gaza this week has reached Palestinians, says UN

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli allies unleash strong rhetoric over Gaza but with limited action

 
The victims have been identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, Israel’s foreign ministry said, adding that the couple was about to be engaged.
 
US President Donald Trump reacted to this incident. Taking to his private social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote, “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!’
   
The attack comes as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas. On May 21, Associated Press reported that as many as 82 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel's military strike. The renewed offensive comes as world leaders vowed stern action against Israel for blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza. A joint statement was released by leaders of the UK, Canada, and France. 
The ground operation came after heavy strikes continued for days in Gaza, wiping out some families completely, the report added, citing health authorities.

More From This Section

Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump

'Don't have a plane to give you': South African President jabs at Trump

China EU flags

China urges EU to reconsider parcel levy amid Shein, Temu impact concerns

China Flag, China

China updates free trade deal with Asean as US tariff war escalates

Donald Trump South Africa

Explained: South Africa's land reforms and why Trump cried 'white genocide'

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Moscow faces second day of drone attacks, dozens of flights disrupted

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon