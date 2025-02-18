Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu orders immediate enforcement of UNRWA law

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu orders immediate enforcement of UNRWA law

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a relief and human development agency

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM
Israel had ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed the immediate enforcement of the UNRWA law, which was passed by the Knesset with broad support.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a relief and human development agency.

Sharing a post on X, Israel PMO said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the UNRWA law, which was passed by the Knesset with broad support, be enforced immediately." 

"There are no restrictions on the implementation of the Prime Minister's directive," the post added.

Notably, earlier in October 2024, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed two laws that called for ending UNRWA's operations in its territory and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency.

Israel had ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year.

Also Read

Israel, US cannot do anything against Tehran, says Iran foreign ministry

Head of Hamas in Lebanon killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

News updates: Won't stop Skoda Auto Volkswagen cargo over $1.4 bn tax demand, says Customs

Rubio endorses Israel's war aims in Gaza, says Hamas must be eradicated

Rubio begins Mideast trip as Arab leaders reel from Trump's Gaza plan

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to cut funding for the UNRWA.

According to the United Nations, UNRWA was established shortly after the creation of the United Nations itself by General Assembly resolution 302 (IV) in the wake of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war to provide "direct relief and works programmes" for registered Palestinian refugees, defined as "persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948 and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 war."

For decades, the agency has provided essential humanitarian services to Palestine refugees in areas controlled by Israel, notably in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. These include health facilities, schools and vocational training centres.

Following the approval of the bill in the Israeli Parliament, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressed the central role that UNRWA plays in the delivery of aid and said that the effective ban would have "devastating consequences." The acting head of the UN aid coordination office, Joyce Msuya, had called the decision "dangerous and outrageous" whilst Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini had said that the bills will "increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delta plane flips on landing in Toronto; 19 hurt, 3 critically injured

President Trump unveils trade policy with reciprocal tariffs for fairness

US 'backstop' needed before committing forces to Ukraine: UK PM Starmer

Judge to rule on effort to block DOGE from assessing data, firing employees

Mexico awaits Google's reply over Gulf of Mexico name before filing lawsuit

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelPalestine refugees

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story