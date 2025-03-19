Turkish police arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday, intensifying tensions between the Opposition and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. The arrest, reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency, is part of a sweeping investigation into alleged corruption and links to terrorism, a move many view as politically motivated.

Prosecutors also issued arrest warrants for 100 other individuals, according to Anadolu. Authorities swiftly responded by closing roads across Istanbul and banning public demonstrations for four days, in what appears to be a pre-emptive measure to suppress protests.

Shortly after news of his arrest broke, Imamoglu, 53, posted a video with the caption, “A blow to the will of the nation.” A press aide confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Imamoglu had been detained and taken to police headquarters, though the aide requested anonymity due to lack of media clearance.

In a further development, NetBlocks, an internet observatory, reported that access to major social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok had been restricted across Turkey, heightening concerns about freedom of information.

Political earthquake ahead of election

Imamoglu’s arrest comes days before the main Opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is scheduled to hold a primary on March 23, where he was widely expected to be chosen as their presidential candidate. While the next national election is slated for 2028, the political climate suggests early elections may be imminent.

In a video message posted earlier on Wednesday, Imamoglu vowed to continue his political fight: “We are facing great tyranny, but I want you to know that I will not be discouraged,” he said, accusing the government of “usurping the will” of the people.

Meanwhile, CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel condemned the arrest, calling it a “coup.” He warned, “Currently, there is a power in place to prevent the nation from determining the next president. We are facing an attempted coup against our next president.”

Diploma controversy sparks outrage

The arrest followed a search of Imamoglu’s home on Tuesday, just a day after Istanbul University annulled his university diploma. Under Turkish law, a university degree is required to run for office, meaning the move effectively disqualifies Imamoglu from future elections.

The university claimed there were irregularities in his 1990 transfer from a private institution in Northern Cyprus to Istanbul University’s business faculty.

On the other hand, Imamoglu slammed the decision as “illegal,” arguing the university has no authority to revoke a diploma. Many have viewed the action as politically charged and part of a broader strategy to sideline the popular opposition leader.

“The days when those who made this decision will be held accountable before history and justice are near,” Imamoglu mentioned on social media platform X. “The march of our people, who are thirsty for justice, law, and democracy, cannot be stopped.”

He also hinted that Erdogan’s government pressured the university and blasted the judiciary’s independence. “What will I do next? I will keep running like a lion. There’s no stepping back, I’ll run even harder,” he said.

Desperation from Erdogan?

Political analysts believe the crackdown on Imamoglu reveals Erdogan’s fear of losing power. Wolfango Piccoli of Teneo, a political risk firm, said the diploma’s annulment shows Erdogan’s concern about his electoral chances.

“The decision to revoke Imamoğlu’s diploma goes beyond merely undermining a fair electoral race by removing the strongest opponent,” Piccoli was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “It reflects the boldness and power to dictate what is real and what is not by controlling the state apparatus.”

Imamoglu has long been a target of legal challenges. In 2022, he was convicted of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, a charge that could result in a political ban. He is currently appealing the verdict. He also faces multiple lawsuits, including accusations of attempting to influence judicial investigations into opposition-led municipalities—cases that carry potential prison terms and further political bans.

Imamoglu and Erdogan’s rivalry

Imamoglu made history in 2019 when he won Istanbul’s mayoral seat, ending the 25-year dominance of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey’s largest city. After the AKP challenged the results and forced a rerun, Imamoglu won again by an even larger margin.

In local elections last year, Imamoglu retained his position and his party achieved significant gains, presenting a setback for Erdogan’s ruling party. His increasing public support and consistent electoral victories have positioned him as a prominent political figure, potentially challenging Erdogan’s leadership – a situation now complicated by his unexpected arrest.

[With agency inputs]