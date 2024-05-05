Home / World News / Janet Yellen counsels caution on currency intervention after yen surge

Janet Yellen counsels caution on currency intervention after yen surge

"I'm not going to comment on whether they did or didn't intervene," Yellen told reporters Saturday following a speech in Mesa, Arizona. "I think that that's a rumor."

Fed hikes weaken the yen relative to the dollar, so Powell’s comments made it easier for yen purchases to move the currency in the other direction.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Christopher Condon

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged sharp moves in the value of the yen this week, even as she declined to say whether Japan had intervened to support the currency.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“I’m not going to comment on whether they did or didn’t intervene,” Yellen told reporters Saturday following a speech in Mesa, Arizona. “I think that that’s a rumor.”
 
Still, she said the yen “did move quite a bit in a relatively short period of time,” adding, “we would expect these interventions to be rare and consultation to take place.”
 
Japanese authorities appeared to enter the market to support the yen on two occasions in the past week. One came after the yen weakened beyond 160 to the dollar for the first time in 34 years, followed by another after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a hike was unlikely to be the US central bank’s next interest-rate move.

Fed hikes weaken the yen relative to the dollar, so Powell’s comments made it easier for yen purchases to move the currency in the other direction. 
 
Bloomberg analysis of the Bank of Japan’s current account data suggests Japan may have spent almost $60 billion on the actions. Near the end of the week, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined to confirm that Japan had intervened.
 
Yellen’s statements on Japanese intervention over the past two years have varied. She regularly points to a long-standing agreement among Group of Seven countries to allow the market to determine exchange rates. She has also said intervention can be justified only if it’s aimed at smoothing out volatility, but not to influence exchange rates. She repeated those points Saturday.
 
When Japan has previously intervened to strengthen the yen, however, she has avoided criticizing the moves.
 
Yellen was in the battleground state of Arizona to speak about the Biden administration’s economic policies. She also spoke Friday in Sedona to say that a turn away from democracy in the US would undermine the country’s economic strength.

Also Read

US-China relationship on more stable footing, but more can be done: Yellen

Yen hits weakest level since April 1990, trips past 160 per US dollar

During China visit, Yellen calls for level playing field for US workers

Yellen in China: Beijing worried US planning more tariffs on green tech

Asia stocks rise, yen slips as BOJ maintains accommodative monetary policy

Taiwan's Foxconn reiterates Q2 revenue to grow, posts record April sales

Netanyahu's Cabinet votes to shut down Al Jazeera offices in Israel

Taiwan pursues homegrown satellite network amid rising tensions with China

Arab nations pushing for roadmap leading to Palestinian state within 3 yrs

Foreign firms to continue visa services at Colombo airport: Sri Lanka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Janet YellenYen

First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story