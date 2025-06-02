Japan firms to face fines if they fail to protect workers from heat waves

By Shoko Oda, Yui Hasebe and Aaron Clark

Tougher rules being enforced in Japan will see employers fined if they fail to take adequate precautions to protect workers from extreme temperatures.

The revised legislation, which came into effect June 1, is a rare global example of a national-level policy on heat safety for employees, and comes after 30 workplace deaths and roughly 1,200 injuries last year associated with high temperatures, according to health ministry data. Most of those affected worked in construction or manufacturing.

Japan’s government moved to strengthen protections following last summer’s searing heat — which included the highest July temperatures on record, the ministry said in a statement. Businesses will face potential penalties including fines of 500,000 yen ($3,475) if provisions aren’t sufficient.

Heatstroke is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by dangerously high body temperature that can result in severe organ damage if not treated quickly. There were almost half a million heat-related deaths annually between 2000 and 2019, according to a report last year by the World Health Organization. Along with public health impacts, higher temperatures can impact worker productivity and there’s growing concern about the economic toll that heat waves have on economies. Global average temperatures exceeded 1.5C degrees above pre-industrial levels for the first time in 2024 and new highs are forecast to be recorded over the next five years, according the World Meteorological Organization.

Japan’s legislation requires employers to implement protocols to quickly spot and aid workers showing symptoms of heatstroke. Policies encourage companies to use a buddy system at work sites, distribute wearable devices to monitor staff, and provide emergency transportation to hospitals or clinics. Employers are urged to monitor the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature index, a gauge of heat stress in direct sunlight that takes into account factors like temperature and humidity. Specific measures are required for work sites where the index value exceeds 28C or an atmospheric temperature of 31C for more than one hour, or for a total of four hours or more in a single day.

A worker performing moderate work intensity loses half of their work capacity at 33C to 34C (91F-93F), according to a 2019 study from the International Labor Organization. The same report estimated the economic impact of heat stress by 2030 at $2.4 trillion if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t cut. “We are working on measures such as taking breaks according to the heat index and measuring internal body temperature using wearable devices,” said a spokesperson for Shimizu Corp., one of the nation’s largest general contractors, which employs more than 20,000 people. The company said it is constantly updating its heatstroke policies.