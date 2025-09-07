Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba to resign following party's election loss: Report

Ishiba, who took office in October, has resisted demands from mostly rightwing opponents within his own party for more than a month

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention on Sunday to step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for its big loss in the July parliamentary election.

Ishiba, who took office in October, has resisted demands from mostly rightwing opponents within his own party for more than a month.

Ishiba's move comes one day before his Liberal Democratic Party will decide whether to hold an early leadership election a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved.

 

Topics : Japan Japan parliament

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

