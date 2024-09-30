Japan's SoftBank to invest $500 mn in OpenAI's latest funding: Report

Japanese telecom company SoftBank's Vision Fund will invest $500 million in OpenAI's latest funding round, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.



SoftBank declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond.



The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom is raising $6.5 billion in the form of convertible notes, Reuters exclusively reported earlier this month.



Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which currently values the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion before the SoftBank investment.

