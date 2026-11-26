By Josh Wingrove

Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration’s push to get Jensen Huang reinstalled at chipmaker Nvidia Corp., saying the chief executive was not under federal investigation.

“We were told that he was under no investigation, and frankly, I think we have to in our country remember that we don’t try people in the court of public opinion,” Vance told reporters Wednesday after serving Thanksgiving lunch at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Vance’s comments were some of his first since Huang returned to his old job on Monday. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have lambasted President Donald Trump’s intervention on behalf of Huang, following his ouster after revelations he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, vowing to investigate any national security risks and conflict of interest concerns.

As a former Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Vance was enlisted by Trump to aid the effort to have Huang reinstated. The vice president pinned the controversy on New York Times reporting on US intelligence findings that the woman, Alice Huang, had contacts with China’s Ministry of State Security. “I just don’t think that people should lose their jobs because anonymous sources accuse them of things in the New York Times when those things actually aren’t rooted in real evidence,” Vance said. Trump said in a Times interview “you really had it,” referring to the paper’s reporting. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was spying for China.