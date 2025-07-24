Amazon's Jeff Bezos may acquire CNBC to expand media reach, says US tabloid

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly considering a potential acquisition of business-focused cable network CNBC, according to a report by US tabloid The New York Post. The 61-year-old billionaire has expressed interest to business associates in purchasing the network, following its anticipated spin-off from NBCUniversal parent company Comcast later this year.

A source quoted in the report said CNBC would “align well with his interests”, and could serve as a credible “neutral voice” within Bezos’ expanding media portfolio.

Comcast to spin off cable assets into Versant

Comcast is preparing to divest several of its underperforming cable properties — including CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network, and E! — before the end of 2025. CNBC is expected to become part of a newly formed publicly listed company called Versant, which will be led by a team of NBCUniversal executives under CEO Mark Lazarus.

Another source told The New York Post that Versant has no plans to sell CNBC and instead intends to grow the business. Bezos strengthens ties with Trump in second term Bezos appears to have forged closer ties with US President Donald Trump during his second term. During Trump’s first presidency, he had frequently criticised Bezos — largely due to the latter’s ownership of The Washington Post. Bezos acquired The Washington Post from the family of Katharine Graham in 2013 for $250 million. Since then, the paper has suffered major financial losses, with a sharp drop in subscriptions.

Editorial shifts at the Post spark backlash In January, Bezos joined other technology CEOs on stage at Trump’ s second inauguration, following a $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund. Just before the November 2024 election, The Washington Post withdrew its endorsement of Kamala Harris for President — a decision that reportedly triggered internal turmoil, including the exit of several high-profile journalists and over 300,000 subscription cancellations. The Trump administration later praised Bezos for reshaping the editorial direction of The Washington Post to focus more on “personal liberties and free markets”. Bezos leverages Trump–Musk rift for strategic gain