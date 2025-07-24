Home / World News / Trump set to visit Federal Reserve today, intensifying pressure on Powell

Trump set to visit Federal Reserve today, intensifying pressure on Powell

Trump's repeated criticism of Powell and talk of firing him has rattled markets, raising concerns over central bank independence-a cornerstone of the global financial system

Donald Trump, Trump
The Republican president nominated Powell to be Fed chair during his first term but has soured on his pick over disagreements about interest rates and the economy (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump, a robust critic of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, will visit the central bank on Thursday, the White House said, a surprise move that escalates tension between the central bank and the administration. 
Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for not cutting US interest rates more aggressively, calling him a "numbskull" on Tuesday and musing publicly about firing him. 
The Republican president nominated Powell to be Fed chair during his first term but has soured on his pick over disagreements about interest rates and the economy. Between Trump's stints in office, Democratic President Joe Biden nominated Powell for a second term. 
Adding fuel to Trump's ire, White House officials have accused the Fed of mismanaging the renovation of two historic buildings in Washington, DC, suggesting poor oversight and potential fraud. 
White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said this week that administration officials would be visiting the Fed on Thursday but did not say the president would join. 
In a schedule released to the media on Wednesday night, the White House said Trump would visit the Federal Reserve at 4 pm (2000 GMT) on Thursday. It did not say whether Trump would be meeting with Powell. 
A Federal Reserve official did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
Initial market reaction was subdued, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds steady at 4.387 per cent in Asian hours and the dollar weakening slightly. 
Trump's public criticism of Powell and flirtation with firing him have previously upset financial markets and threatened a key underpinning of the global financial system - that central banks are independent and free from political meddling. 
Typically US presidents refrain from commenting on Fed policy altogether in deference to the bank's autonomy, but Trump, whose governing style blasts through political norms, has not followed that example. 
Since returning to office in January, Trump has attacked institutions from law firms to universities to media organizations in an effort to reshape US society in line with his vision. 
He has used the same verbal sledgehammer against the Fed, pressuring Powell to cut rates and blaming him for not stimulating the economy further. 
Trump has said he would like the Fed to cut its benchmark interest rate as low as 1 per cent from the current 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent target range to reduce government borrowing costs. This would allow the administration to finance rising deficits expected from his spending and tax-cut bill. But a Fed policy rate that low is typically a sign of a country in economic trouble. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 1.1 million Afghans deported from Iran, UN rushes aid amid crisis

Thai, Cambodian soldiers fire at each other in disputed border area

Thailand closes border with Cambodia, recalls ambassador amid tensions

Macquarie replaces CFO Alex Harvey as regulatory probes intensify

Microsoft hack hits hundreds of firms, agencies as damage spreads

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS Federal ReserveFederal ReserveJerome PowellFed Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story