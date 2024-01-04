Jeffrey Epstein court records name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, & others

Previously redacted names of those associated with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed this week in the form of 950 pages of court records, which were unsealed on Wednesday. The documents are part of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice. The documents included transcripts that named many high-profile individuals, including former US President Bill Clinton, late popstar Michael Jackson, and UK's Prince Andrew.

The 150 people whose names have been disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees, and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal, had until Monday, January 1, to appeal the order that Judge Loretta A Preska signed.

The unsealed court document revealed many prominent and well-known faces previously redacted as J Doe variants in the court papers.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton is reportedly referred to as "Doe 36" in court documents. Doe 36 has been mentioned 50 times in sealed records. Although Virginia Giuffre didn't accuse Clinton, she claimed to have seen him with two young women on Epstein's island, which he denied ever visiting. Flight records, however, showed he used Epstein's plane for international trips after his presidency.

Another document included a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, who stated that Maxwell had recruited her to perform sexual acts on Epstein. Sjoberg also claimed in her deposition that Epstein "said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."

Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre detailed a disturbing incident in March 2001 when she claimed to be trafficked to Prince Andrew, alleging instructions from Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denied meeting Giuffre and refuted her claims. The files also mention Johanna Sjoberg, who accused Prince Andrew of groping her.

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on sexual abuse allegations in 2021. The suit was settled in early 2022. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing. Prince Andrew agreed to donate to Giuffre's charity for victims' rights as part of the settlement.

Stephen Hawking

An email from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 revealed a strategy to counter Virginia Giuffre's claims, including allegations against Professor Stephen Hawking participating in an underage orgy. The email proposed issuing a reward to disprove her allegations.

Other personalities

In her lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre had also claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell instructed her to give a "massage" to billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin. Dubin has denied the allegations.

The US Virgin Islands sought documents from Larry Page in connection to its civil lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, alleging links to Epstein. Page, co-founder of Alphabet Inc., may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein, but this is unclear.

Court documents from a civil suit unsealed in 2019 implicated figures such as Alan Dershowitz, Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky, George J Mitchell, Jean-Luc Brunel, Lawrence Krauss, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey, Les Wexner, and Naomi Campbell in Epstein's activities. Many of them have denied the allegations.