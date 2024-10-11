Joe Biden tells Trump to 'get a life, man,' stop storm misinformation

President Joe Biden on Thursday publicly admonished Donald Trump, telling his predecessor to get a life, man and try to help people impacted by a pair of devastating hurricanes rather than spreading misinformation about the federal response.

Speaking at the White House on the government's work to address Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Biden condemned the reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow."



The White House, and Biden personally, have spent days decrying Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750. The $750 is an immediate need disbursement, Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, diapers and baby formula



That $750 that they're talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it's a lie to suggest that's all they're going to get, Biden said. "It's just bizarre. They got to stop this. They're being so damn un-American with the way they're talking about this stuff.

