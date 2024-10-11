Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Joe Biden tells Trump to 'get a life, man,' stop storm misinformation

At one point Biden suggested that first responders trying to save lives have been subjected to death penalties, though it was unclear whether he meant to say death threats

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe
Joe Biden, US President | (Photo: shutterstock)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday publicly admonished Donald Trump, telling his predecessor to get a life, man and try to help people impacted by a pair of devastating hurricanes rather than spreading misinformation about the federal response.

Speaking at the White House on the government's work to address Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Biden condemned the reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow."

The White House, and Biden personally, have spent days decrying Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750. The $750 is an immediate need disbursement, Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, diapers and baby formula

That $750 that they're talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it's a lie to suggest that's all they're going to get, Biden said. "It's just bizarre. They got to stop this. They're being so damn un-American with the way they're talking about this stuff.

Asked if he planned to speak with Trump to urge him to stop, Biden said he wouldn't, but followed that with a message delivered directly into television cameras: Mr President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUS ElectionsUS Presidential poll

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

