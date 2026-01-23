JPMorgan raises CEO Jamie Dimon's pay by 10.3% to $43 million for 2025

By Hannah Levitt

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s pay to $43 million for 2025, his 20th year atop the firm.

The board awarded Dimon a $1.5 million base salary and $41.5 million of performance-based incentive compensation, according to a filing Thursday. The total amounts to a 10.3% increase from 2024, when Dimon earned $39 million.

Dimon runs the biggest US bank, which notched its eighth consecutive year of record revenue, and is also one of the longest tenured CEOs atop Wall Street. Last year, the bank opened a new tower on Park Avenue for its headquarters. “As part of their evaluation and determination, the board considered Mr. Dimon’s continued development of top executives to lead for today and the future, his continued commitment to shareholders and his longstanding exemplary leadership of a premier financial services firm,” the filing said.