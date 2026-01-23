WEF 2026 Day 5: Key speakers and major discussions at Davos today

The final day features several high-profile speakers. These include Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva; Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla; World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; and New York Times Editor-at-Large and columnist Andrew R Sorkin, among others.

Several geopolitical and economic issues were discussed at the forum. These included tariffs, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, climate change concerns, and the future of electric vehicles. The discussions reflected growing global concerns over trade tensions, technology disruption, and long-term economic stability.

Major discussions on the final day

The final day of WEF 2026 will begin with a discussion on Next Generation Social Movements. From the streets of Kathmandu to university campuses in Nairobi, digital platforms in Jakarta, and civic innovation labs in Seoul, young people are reshaping democratic participation in real time.

There will also be discussions on the global economic outlook, led by Georgieva, Lagarde, and others. The global economy is expected to grow by around 3.1 per cent in 2026. However, rising trade tensions, rapid technology deployment, increasing public debt, and the risk of asset bubbles continue to keep policymakers and financial markets on high alert.