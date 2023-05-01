Home / World News / JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

BS Web Team New Delhi
JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JPMorgan Chase and Company will buy First Republic Bank after the crisis-stricken lender was taken over by regulators. According to a statement by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, JP Morgan will take possession of all deposits and all assets of the bank.
"The FDIC has accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets of First Republic Bank," the statement said.

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated.
JPMorgan Bank was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators. 11 banks had deposited $30 billion into First Republic Bank to help it have time for finding solutions.

These included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
The crisis at the US bank followed the withdrawal of deposits by wealthy clients. Swift rate hikes spelt trouble for some businesses to pay back loans, triggering risks of losses for lenders who were already reeling under recession fears.

A deal for First Republic, which had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13, forced the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets.
First Republic Bank's 84 branches in eight states will reopen on Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

On Friday, the bank's stock closed 43 per cent lower and hit a record low of $2.99 apiece.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

SVB: Shareholders sue Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, and CFO for fraud

Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University

First Republic in limbo as US Federal Reserve juggle bank's fate

China's first Mars rover may not be able to restart after hibernation

Top CEOs received 9% pay rise in 2022, employees took 3% pay cut

Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

Topics :JPMorganJPMorgan BankUS banksBS Web ReportsBanking sector

First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story