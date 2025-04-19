Home / World News / Judge orders Trump admin to clarify firings not due to poor performance

Judge orders Trump admin to clarify firings not due to poor performance

Judge William Alsup is overseeing a lawsuit brought by labour unions and nonprofits contesting the mass firings of thousands of probationary workers

US President Donald Trump
The administration has defined performance to account for job indispensability as Trump seeks to drastically reduce the federal workforce | Image: Bloomberg
AP San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A US district judge in San Francisco on Friday ordered the Trump administration to provide probationary workers fired en masse a written statement saying they were not terminated for performance reasons, but as part of a government-wide termination.

Judge William Alsup is overseeing a lawsuit brought by labour unions and nonprofits contesting the mass firings of thousands of probationary workers in February under Republican President Donald Trump.

In March, Alsup ordered six federal agencies to reinstate probationary workers because their terminations were directed by the Office of Personnel Management, which did not have the authority to fire workers at any other agency but its own.

The US Supreme Court last week blocked Alsup's order requiring the administration to return those terminated employees to work, but did not decide whether the firings were unlawful.

Alsup was particularly upset that the firings of probationary workers many young and early in their careers followed an OPM template stating that the person had been fired for poor performance.

Termination under the false pretense of performance is an injury that will persist for the working life of each civil servant, wrote Alsup in Friday's order. The stain created by OPM's pretense will follow each employee through their careers and will limit their professional opportunities.

The administration has defined performance to account for job indispensability as Trump seeks to drastically reduce the federal workforce.

Also Read

US may recognise Russian control of Crimea under proposed peace deal

Venezuelan detainees ask US Supreme Court to halt El Salvador deportations

Trump official urges probe of NY attorney general over mortgage transaction

Lawsuit challenges Trump administration crackdown on international students

Trump to invoke Schedule F to make it easier to fire some federal workers

Lawyers for the administration also say that OPM did not order the firings, but Alsup found it was impossible for federal agencies to assess each worker's performance in only a matter of days.

In Friday's order, Alsup said the fired workers must receive the written statements by May 8. If a worker was fired after an individualised evaluation of that employee's performance or fitness, the agency must submit by May 8 a declaration, under oath and seal, stating so and providing the individual reasoning underpinning that termination.

A federal judge in Maryland overseeing a similar complaint brought by 19 states found the administration did not follow laws set out for large-scale layoffs, including 60 days' advance notice.

A preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge James Bredar ordering reinstatement of the workers was overturned last week by the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two police officers hurt, suspect killed in shootout near Atlanta

Judge blocks Trump admin's passport changes affecting transgender Americans

Yemen's Houthis vow more attacks after US airstrikes kill 74 in port attack

US will 'pass' on Ukraine peace talks if parties make it difficult: Trump

US releases 10,000 pages on Robert F Kennedy's 1968 assassination

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationlayoff

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story