Home / World News / July 2023 likely to be the warmest month on record, NASA scientist claims

July 2023 likely to be the warmest month on record, NASA scientist claims

He said it will be the hottest month in "hundreds, if not thousands, of years." The US space agency observed a spike in the temperature when the super El Nino event hit during the 2015-16 winter

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
July 2023 likely to be the warmest month on record

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

July of 2023 is likely to become the hottest month in the world in hundreds if not thousands of years, NASA's climatologist said in a roundtable with reporters on Thursday. 

The director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies Gavin Schmidt said that the world is observing unprecedented weather changes. The heatwaves in the United States, Europe and China are demolishing records “left, right and centre,” and this is not a surprise.

Schmidt further said that the world is seeing record-breaking sea surface temperatures, even beyond the tropics for many months now. The top NASA scientist believes that it is going to continue because we continue to put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

According to Gavin Schmidt, there is a 50-50 chance that 2023 will be the hottest year on record as 2024 is going to be even warmer because of the ascendant El Nino. Though other scientists have said that 2023 is the warmest day on record.

In the same briefing, NASA's chief scientist and senior climate adviser, Kate Calvin, said that June 2023 has already been the hottest June on record, and July is likely to be the hottest month overall. Kate added, “We know from science that human activity, principally greenhouse gas emissions, are unequivocally causing the warming we are seeing on our planet.”

What causes an El Nino?

El Nino is a natural climate pattern borne out of unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific.

The El Nino forms when the trade winds blowing east to the west along the equatorial Pacific slow down or reverse as air pressure changes. Scientists are not completely sure what begins the cycle.

The US space agency observed a spike in the temperature when the super El Nino event hit during the 2015-16 winter. Another such event is currently in the works.

Also Read

UK had the hottest June since 1884, unusual heat to become frequent

Nasa to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Climate change making wildfires worse, scientists call it new abnormal

Last month was the hottest June ever recorded on Earth: NASA, NOAA

Third hottest day as Wednesday's temperature matches record set Tuesday

Amazon, Meta among firms to unveil AI safeguards after Biden's warning

Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting ports

OpenAI's head of trust and safety Dave Willner quits. Here is why

What is IMAX and how is it different from regular film-watching experience?

Pak petroleum dealers threaten strike as govt fails to rise profit margins

Topics :NASAEarthSummerGlobal Warming

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story