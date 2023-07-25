Home / World News / Justice Dept to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify

Justice Dept to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify

The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from US Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority

AP Washington
The congressional inquiry was opened after testimony from two IRS agents who worked on the Hunter Biden case detailed what they called a pattern of slow-walking investigative steps

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview.

In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday, the Justice Department offered to make US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware available before the House Judiciary Committee for a public hearing after the August break as Republicans continue to escalate their ongoing investigation into his handling of the probe into Hunter Biden.

The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from US Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing, Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Jordan.

House Republicans, led by Jordan chair of the Judiciary Committee had requested last month for Weiss and nearly a dozen other officials to come in for transcribed interviews with the committee as part of its investigation into claims the Justice Department improperly interfered in the case.

The congressional inquiry was opened after testimony from two IRS agents who worked on the Hunter Biden case detailed what they called a pattern of slow-walking investigative steps and delaying enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 presidential election won by his father. The department and Weiss have vehemently denied the whistleblowers' claims.

Over the past several weeks, the Justice Department has gone back and forth with the committee, rejecting one of the more explosive claims that Weiss did not have full authority in the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings that ended last month with a plea deal that will likely spare Biden from time behind bars.

Uriarte wrote to Jordan earlier this month that due to longstanding department policy, Weiss or any other officials involved in the case would be prohibited from testifying before Congress while the investigation was ongoing. But the committee continued to push for a closed-door interview with Weiss.

The Justice Department, looking to correct the record of what they see as a misrepresentation of the investigation, is now offering for Weiss to come before Congress in a public venue, where he could directly respond to claims of wrongdoing by Republicans.

US Attorney Weiss is the appropriate person to speak to these issues, as he is both the senior Department official responsible for the investigation as well as the person with direct knowledge of the facts necessary to respond to the assertions in which you have expressed interest, Uriarte wrote.

The openness to make Weiss available comes as Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday to officially plead guilty to the federal tax offenses, opening the prosecutor up to providing some testimony in the case.

It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.

Also Read

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss, reveals study

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

FBI director set to clash with Republicans on Trump, Hunter Biden case

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter to plead guilty to tax charges

US is going to hell: Donald Trump in first post-indictment address

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, say officials

Israel takes major step in Netanyahu's plan to overhaul judicial system

25 dead in wildfires across Algeria, including soldiers fighting flames

UBS fined nearly $400 mn over Credit Suisse's relationship with Archegos

Nobel laureate Yunus loses legal battle, has to pay $1.1 mn in taxes

Topics :US Congress

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story