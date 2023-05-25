Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai over ordinance row

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai to seek NCP's support against the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi Minister Atishi and other leaders.

Delhi CM also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the central government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha.

This comes after the Union Government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday and sought her support against the ordinance.