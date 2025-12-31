Khaleda Zia's funeral prayer held in Bangladesh amid tight security

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia's funeral prayers were held on Wednesday amid tight security.

The funeral prayer (namaz-e-janaza) was held at the Manik Mia Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek conducted the funeral prayers while Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan read out a brief biography of Zia.

Zia, who dominated Bangladesh's politics for decades, died on Tuesday in Dhaka. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, and Khaleda Zia's son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the funeral prayers along with foreign dignitaries, advisers of the interim government, leaders of different political parties and senior government and military officials.

"Please pray to Allah seeking her place in heaven," Zia's elder son, Rahman, told the crowd ahead of the prayers.

Millions of people joined namaz-e-janaza of Zia, three-time Prime Minister and political icon of Bangladesh.

Mourners from all walks of life offered prayers seeking forgiveness for the departed soul of Zia as they burst into tears, being emotional with the passing of their beloved leader.

The national flag-draped coffin of Zia was placed at the west end of Manik Mia Avenue. After the funeral prayers, Zia will be laid to eternal rest beside her husband, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman's grave in the city with state honour while the general public will not be allowed during the burial as there will be an elaborate state funeral ceremony.