Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Khamenei pledges 'crushing response' to US, Israel for actions against Iran

Khamenei pledges 'crushing response' to US, Israel for actions against Iran

Sharing a post on X, Iran's supreme leader wrote, 'United States of America and the Zionist regime will definitely get a crushing response for what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,Iranian supreme leader
Khamenei's statement comes after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on October 26 conducted precise strikes on Iranian military targets | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a warning to the United States and Israel, and said that both countries will "receive a crushing response" for their actions against Iran.

Khamenei further emphasised that this response is not only about revenge but a "logical move" aligned with Islamic laws, ethics, religion and international laws to counter global arrogance.

Sharing a post on X, Khamenei wrote, "The United States of America and the Zionist regime will definitely receive a crushing response for what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front."

In another post, he wrote, "This isn't just about revenge [on Zionist regime]. It's about a logical move, in line with our religion, ethics, Islamic laws, and international laws [against Global Arrogance]. Country's officials will not hesitate or show the least neglect in this regard. Be certain about this."

Khamenei's statement comes after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on October 26 conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Iran had condemned Israel's precision strikes on its military sites and termed it "acts of aggression" and a "blatant violation of international law."

More From This Section

Joe Biden suggests he'd like to smack 'macho guys' during final campaign

Shift in democratic Indo-Americans, Muslim voters in Michigan towards Trump

Berkshire's cash pile soars to $325 bn as Buffett sells Apple, BofA stocks

Abortion right debate leads to expensive campaigns for state SC seats in US

Zelenskyy urges allies to take steps before N Korean troops reach the front

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," claiming the retaliatory strikes were a "blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," particularly the principle prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

Iran stressed the use of all material and spiritual capabilities of the nation to defend its vital security interests, while also being cognizant of its responsibilities for regional peace and security.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

As Israel pressures Iran, Khamenei to give first Friday sermon in 5 years

Reformist Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff election, beats Jalili

First candidate drops out of Iran presidential election amid voter apathy

Iran's supreme leader calls for maximum turnout for presidential election

Iran's presidential race: Candidates debate foreign policy ahead of vote

Topics :Ayatollah Ali KhameneiIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIran economyMiddle East

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story