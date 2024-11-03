Khamenei pledges 'crushing response' to US, Israel for actions against Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a warning to the United States and Israel, and said that both countries will "receive a crushing response" for their actions against Iran.

Khamenei further emphasised that this response is not only about revenge but a "logical move" aligned with Islamic laws, ethics, religion and international laws to counter global arrogance.

Sharing a post on X, Khamenei wrote, "The United States of America and the Zionist regime will definitely receive a crushing response for what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front."

In another post, he wrote, "This isn't just about revenge [on Zionist regime]. It's about a logical move, in line with our religion, ethics, Islamic laws, and international laws [against Global Arrogance]. Country's officials will not hesitate or show the least neglect in this regard. Be certain about this."

Khamenei's statement comes after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on October 26 conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Iran had condemned Israel's precision strikes on its military sites and termed it "acts of aggression" and a "blatant violation of international law."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," claiming the retaliatory strikes were a "blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," particularly the principle prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

Iran stressed the use of all material and spiritual capabilities of the nation to defend its vital security interests, while also being cognizant of its responsibilities for regional peace and security.