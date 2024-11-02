Shift in democratic Indo-Americans, Muslim voters in Michigan towards Trump

A section of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans in the battleground state of Michigan, who traditionally supported Democratic candidates in previous elections, have shifted their support towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a move that could significantly impact the results of the November 5 US election.

Michigan is one of the seven battleground states in the 2024 elections with a razor-thin margin of victory expected. As the auto capital of the world, Detroit drives Michigan's economy, generating numerous jobs in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the automotive industry. The state's strong working-class presence and robust labour unions add to its significance in the electoral landscape.

Michigan stands out for its diverse demographics like New York in the East Coast and California in the West Coast. The state boasts of a significant Muslim population and several Congressional districts predominantly represented by African Americans. Detroit, in particular, is home to a rapidly growing Indian American community, evident in the increasing number of temples, restaurants, and grocery stores catering to this population over the past decade.

For many traditional Democratic Indian Americans like Ashok Baddi, a successful businessman and community leader, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's Indian-African ethnicity and common cultural roots have not made an impact on his decision to vote this year.

Unlike in the previous years, Baddi says he is voting for Trump and not Harris.

Multiple factors," Baddi told PTI in Detroit on Friday. "She (Harris) never associated herself with the (Indian) community. Harris would not be good for the India-US relationship. On the other hand, Trump has been good to Hindu Americans. He has a very good relationship with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," he said.

More From This Section

Furthermore, Baddi said there was no war under Trump's administration. The cost of essential commodities have skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration, he said.

Sunny Reddy, who is running for an at-large seat of the Wayne State Board of Governors, believes that the Indian American votes on Tuesday would be split equally between Trump and Harris.

"It's a close fight. A large section of Indian Americans has moved towards Trump, Reddy told PTI.

South Asian Kamal Rahman, who is of Bangladeshi origin and advisor to Mayor Amer Ghalib of Hamtramck, Michigan, notes that at least 20 per cent of the Muslim Americans in Michigan have moved towards Trump this election cycle. Ghalib, who is the first Arab-American and the first Muslim to govern the city, has recently endorsed Trump.

The reasons for this shift, Rahman said, are manifold, including the economic situation and Trump's stand on LGBTQ.

He (Trump) is not anti-Muslim, Rahman told PTI. Rahman and his Mayor are Democrats. However, he said, I am voting for Trump.

On Friday, Trump was in Detroit courting the Muslim and Arab communities in the state. Given that this is going to be a tight election, Trump has decided to hold his last public rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday.

Sam Matthew, a community leader, who has been campaigning for Trump across the state for the past few months, believes that the Republican candidate will win the election in the state despite it being a close contest.

There is a widespread dissatisfaction with Harris. Trump has won over many of the sections of the people who earlier did not vote for him. We see a surge in support for him," Matthew told PTI.

Meanwhile, several groups of Indian Americans have come to Michigan to campaign for Harris. Indian American lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal, have campaigned for Harris. They have knocked on the doors, visited temples and attended community events.

"This is your chance to be part of history. One of our own is being elected as the President of the United States, said Shekhar Narasimhan from AAPI Victory Fund.

Both Reddy and Rahman said that the African American communities and workers union are no longer united with the Democrats.

Auto workers are angry with the Democrats because of their push for mandatory electric cars, which they believe would result in automation and large-scale job loss, Reddy said.

Rahman said a major section of African Americans feel that the push for illegal immigration would have a terrible impact on their employment prospects. On the other hand, a stop on illegal immigrants, African Americans believe, would help them have their jobs secure.