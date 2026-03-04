Khamenei's son Mojtaba chosen as his successor, formal announcement soon

Israeli Media has reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from official Iran state media on the development.

Earlier, New York Times had reported that Mojtaba, who is 56 years old had emerged as the leading candidate for the position of supreme leader. Mojtaba Khamenei, is the second eldest son of the Ali Khamenei.

NYT reported that the Assembly of Experts in Iran had elected Mojtaba as the new head of state, allegedly under intense pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mojtaba was said to have had a major hand in running his late father's office and maintains close ties with the top echelon of the IRGC and the Quds force, said the report. Israeli Media described Mojtaba has having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran. In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. The US Treasury further said that the then Supreme Leader had delegated a part of his leadership responsibilities to Mojataba Khamenei, who worked closely with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and also the Basij Resistance Force (Basij) to advance his father's destabilizing regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives.