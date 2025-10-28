Home / World News / King Charles III dedicates Britain's 1st national memorial to LGBTQ+ troops

King Charles III dedicates Britain's 1st national memorial to LGBTQ+ troops

Between 1967 and 2000, soldiers, sailors and air force personnel who were or were thought to be gay or transgender were labelled unfit to serve and dismissed or discharged from the forces

King Charles III, Camilla
The king, who is the ceremonial head of the armed forces, laid flowers at the monument in the National Memorial Arboretum in central England at a service attended by scores of serving troops (Photo: PTI)
AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

King Charles III on Monday dedicated Britain's first national memorial to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender troops, 25 years after the UK ended a ban on homosexuality in the armed forces.

The king, who is the ceremonial head of the armed forces, laid flowers at the monument in the National Memorial Arboretum in central England at a service attended by scores of serving troops and veterans. The sculpture takes the form of a crumpled bronze letter bearing words from personnel who were affected by the ban.

Between 1967 and 2000, soldiers, sailors and air force personnel who were or were thought to be gay or transgender were labelled unfit to serve and dismissed or discharged from the forces. Some were stripped of medals or lost their pension rights, and many struggled with the stigma for decades.

The government lifted the ban after a 1999 ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

In 2023 then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak formally apologised for what he called an appalling failure of the British state. A compensation program was established, with veterans who were dismissed from the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity receiving up to 70,000 pounds (USD 93,000) each.

LGBTQ+ military charity Fighting with Pride said the new monument represents a powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices of the gay and transgender troops.

Claire Ashton, who was forced to leave the Royal Artillery in 1972, when she was 21, said it was a moment I never believed would happen, a moment full of meaning and, finally, of pride.

I'm in my 70s now and have forever lived with the psychological scars of being kicked out medically discharged,' as it was labeled on my records, she said. It means so much to be with others who've been through similar nightmares to me and, like me, are making peace with the past.

Brig. Clare Phillips told the ceremony that as a gay woman who has served in the British Army for 30 years my career has taken me from a life of secrecy, fear and darkness to a career of pride, openness and joy.

For the serving community, today's unveiling of this incredible memorial is about remembering that we stand on the shoulders of giants those people who fought discrimination and persecution so we can now serve openly and proudly, she said.

The event followed an appearance by the king at Lichfield Cathedral, where he was heckled about Prince Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A heckler asked the king how long he had known about Andrew and Epstein, and if he asked police to cover up for his brother.

The king did not answer and the man was shouted down and pulled out of sight. Some in the crowd then chanted God Save the King.

Andrew recently agreed to stop using titles including Duke of York, but Buckingham Palace and the British government have been under pressure to formally strip him of his princely title and royal mansion after new revelations about his relationship with Epstein.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

British political commentator Sami Hamdi detained at California airport

Rare earth producers look to US-led boom to counter China's dominance

Trump hails US-Japan alliance, offers PM Takaichi 'anything you want'

Harvard admits too many students getting A's amid grade inflation

How different is Elon Musk's AI-powered 'Grokipedia' from Wikipedia?

Topics :Prince CharlesLGBTQTransgendersTransgenderBritain

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story