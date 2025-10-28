Harvard admits too many students getting A's amid grade inflation

By Greg Ryan

More than half of the grades handed out at Harvard College are A’s, an increase from decades past even as school officials have sounded the alarm for years about rampant grade inflation.

About 60 per cent of the grades handed out in classes for the university’s undergraduate program are A’s, up from 40 per cent a decade ago and less than a quarter 20 years ago, according to a report released Monday by Harvard’s Office of Undergraduate Education. Other elite universities, including competing Ivy League schools, have also been struggling to rein in grade inflation.

The report’s author, Harvard undergraduate dean Amanda Claybaugh, urged faculty to curtail the practice of awarding top scores to the majority of students, saying it undermines academic culture.

Harvard’s academic programmes are under additional scrutiny because of the Trump administration’s investigations into the university and broader efforts to remake higher education in the US. Federal officials have asked universities to sign a compact that includes commitments to “grade integrity” and the use of “defensible standards” when evaluating students. One reason why grade inflation has increased at Harvard is concern among faculty about being tougher than their peers and thereby discouraging enrollment in their courses, Claybaugh said in the study, which was reported earlier by the Harvard Crimson. “Current practices are not only failing to perform the key functions of grading; they are also damaging the academic culture of the college more generally,” she said in the report.

Administrators have contributed to the issue by telling professors they should be mindful that some students struggle with “imposter syndrome” or have difficult family situations, she said. In addition, Harvard students, while not the “snowflake” stereotypes they’re sometimes made out to be, pressure their professors for better grades, according to the report. ALSO READ: Harvard medical school licenses health content to Microsoft for Copilot AI The cutoff for earning summa cum laude honors at Harvard is now 3.989, higher than previous years. However, the number of first-year students with a 4.0 grade point average decreased by about 12 per cent in the most recently completed academic year compared with the prior period. That’s a sign of progress and a reminder that the university isn’t “at the mercy of inexorable trends, that the grades we give don’t always have to rise,” Claybaugh said.