Why is Los Angeles protesting, and why did Trump activate National Guard?

Federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles have sparked widespread protests, violent confrontations and a political storm over the use of military forces to quell civil unrest. On Friday (local time), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) executed search warrants across several businesses in the city, resulting in over 100 arrests. Demonstrations began shortly after news spread of the operations, which targeted locations including Home Depot stores, a doughnut shop, and a clothing warehouse.

The protests spiralled out of control as US President Donald Trump ordered of the deployment of California National Guard troops after clashes erupted between immigration authorities and demonstrators. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the raids were justified and resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five individuals with links to criminal organisations. “These violent activists won’t deter enforcement operations,” DHS said in a statement. It claimed the arrested individuals had histories of drug trafficking, robbery, assault, and alien smuggling.

However, immigrant-rights groups strongly disputed this narrative. “Our community is under attack and being terrorised,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), reported Associated Press. “These are workers, fathers, and mothers. This has to stop.” Street-level clashes and arrests In the industrial city of Paramount, on the southern edge of Los Angeles, Border Patrol agents in riot gear and gas masks deployed tear gas against protesters. Smoke filled the streets as shrubbery and debris were set ablaze. Demonstrators blocked roads, jeered at officers, and carried signs reading ‘No Human Being is Illegal’.

“This is the wrong mission,” Newsom posted on X. “Local authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. There is currently no unmet need.” Trump, for his part, defended the move on his Truth Social platform: “The Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS; LOOTERS, the way it should be solved if Newsom and the Los Angeles mayor can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t.” Democrats condemn ICE raids Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the ICE raids as deliberate acts of terror against immigrant communities. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city,” Bass said in a statement.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons rebuked the mayor's remarks. “Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement,” he said. “Make no mistake, ICE will continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.” The Department of Homeland Security accused protesters of assaulting ICE officers, slashing vehicle tyres and damaging federal property. “The violent targeting of law enforcement is despicable,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Democrat politicians are contributing to the surge in assaults against our ICE officers.” As the standoff deepens, immigration enforcement continues across the city, and protests show no signs of relenting. Eleven members of the LA City Council issued a joint statement calling the federal action an “egregious escalation” that endangers community trust.