Trump attends UFC fight in New Jersey, takes break from politics, Musk feud

President Donald Trump walked out to a thunderous standing ovation just ahead of the start of the UFC pay-per-view card at the Prudential Centre on Saturday night, putting his public feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk on hold to instead watch the fierce battles inside the cage.

Trump was accompanied by UFC President Dana White and the pair headed to their cageside seats to Kid Rock's American Bad Ass. Trump and White did the same for UFC's card last November at Madison Square Garden, only then they were joined by Musk.

Trump shook hands with fans and supporters a heavyweight lineup that included retired boxing champion Mike Tyson on his way to the cage. Trump was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with son Eric Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.