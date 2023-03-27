Home / World News / Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval to market generic valbenazine capsules

Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval to market generic valbenazine capsules

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic valbenazine capsules used to treat involuntary movements of the face

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval to market generic valbenazine capsules

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic valbenazine capsules used to treat involuntary movements of the face, tongue or other body parts.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of valbenazine capsules of strengths 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Ingrezza capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg, of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, it added.

Valbenazine capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 1,235 million in the US, the company said, citing IQVIA MAT December 2022 data.

Topics :LupinUSFDA

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic Valbenazine, Roflumilast

Lupin bags gets approval from USFDA to market generic product in America

Lupin gets approval for generic medicine for schizophrenia, depression

Lupin gets USFDA tentative nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection

Ex-President Trump little fazed by possible indictment on tax evasion case

South Korea to surpass China in chip machine spending next year, shows data

In Macron's France, streets and fields seethe with protest against him

Amid strained US ties, China finds unlikely friend in conservative Utah

Australia takes major steps toward making big polluters reduce emissions

Next Story