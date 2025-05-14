Luxury jet being gifted by Qatar will be temporary Air Force One: Trump

By Skylar Woodhouse

President Donald Trump said a luxury jet being offered by the government of Qatar would be used as a temporary Air Force One, indicating an intention to accept a gift that has sparked ethical and security concerns in Washington.

“It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive,” Trump said in a social-media post.

ALSO READ: What makes Trump's freebie Qatar jet the stuff of nightmares in spyworld Under the arrangement, which officials from both countries have acknowledged discussing, Qatar would offer a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet for use as Air Force One. The gift would be a bridge while Boeing Co. works on delivering newer versions of the presidential aircraft and with Trump expressing disappointment with the current jet.

Critics from both sides of the aisle have expressed concerns about the possible deal, noting the technical and security issues around the president using an aircraft from a foreign government, and the propriety of him accepting such a lavish gift.

Trump has said he would not use the plane after leaving office and defended his administration as it weighs the offer, suggesting that it would be foolish not to accept the gift.

ALSO READ: How secure is Air Force One and why is Trump considering a jet from Qatar? “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years,” Trump said in his post.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done,” he added. “This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”

In his first term, Trump directed the Pentagon to put down $3.9 billion for a pair of 747-8s as he sought an upgrade for the presidential jets. The Boeing planes in development have suffered from numerous technical issues, though the company has pushed to accelerate its own time frame for the aircraft, which it says it can get into service by 2027, before Trump’s second presidential term ends. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Boeing over delays in delivering the new Air Force One.

The Qatari jet is outfitted with luxury fixtures, and Trump himself toured the jet a few weeks ago when it made a stop in West Palm Beach. It was built in 2012 and delivered to Qatar Amiri Flight, which manages aircraft for the country’s ruling family, though more recently it’s been operated by a different company, according to the Cirium Ascend Consultancy.