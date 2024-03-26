Home / World News / Mastercard, Visa reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

Mastercard, Visa reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

The antitrust settlement announced on Tuesday is one of the largest in U.S. history, and upon court approval would resolve claims in litigation that began in 2005

It would also remove anti-steering restrictions and enable competitive pricing, lawyers for retailers said. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW YORK
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Visa and Mastercard have reached a settlement to cap credit card fees for retailers, resulting in an estimated $30 billion of savings over five years.
 
The antitrust settlement announced on Tuesday is one of the largest in U.S. history, and upon court approval would resolve claims in litigation that began in 2005.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Retailers had accused Visa and Mastercard of overcharging them on interchange fees, or swipe fees, when shoppers used credit or debit cards, and barring them through "anti-steering" rules from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.
 
The settlement would lower interchange rates by four basis points (0.04 percentage points) in the United States for three years, and cap rates for five years.
 
It would also remove anti-steering restrictions and enable competitive pricing, lawyers for retailers said.

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

Alibaba offers to buy Cainiao stake for up to $3.75 bn as it drops IPO plan

Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM

Baltimore bridge collapse: Two saved from river, search on for five others

Natural calamities pushed disaster damages above $100 billion in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MastercardVisaCredit Card

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story