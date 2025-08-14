Home / World News / Melania Trump threatens Hunter Biden with $1 bn suit over Epstein claims

Melania Trump threatens Hunter Biden with $1 bn suit over Epstein claims

Melania's attorney, Alejandro Brito, demanded that Hunter immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statement

Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump has put former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, "on notice, threatening to sue him. | Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

First lady Melania Trump has put former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, "on notice," threatening to sue him for over $1 billion for claiming that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, Fox News reported.

Melania's attorney, Alejandro Brito, demanded that Hunter "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" he made about the first lady in an interview earlier this month on the YouTube show "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan."

In the video, titled "Hunter Biden Returns," Biden claimed, "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that's how Melania and the first lady and the President met," adding, "The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

According to Fox News, Brito sent a letter to Hunter Biden and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on August 6, giving him an ultimatum: remove the content, issue a public apology, and retract the statements, or face a potential $1 billion defamation lawsuit.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito wrote.

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," Brito wrote. "Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

"Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm," Brito added.

He further stated that Biden's "source" for the false statements is "serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast in the article titled 'Melania Trump 'very involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea's ex-First Lady to face questioning after corruption arrest

Heavy rain devastates South Korea's capital, leaving 1 person dead

The answer is no: Trump on persuading Putin to halt attacks on civilians

Trump warns of severe consequences if Putin does not agree to stop war

Brazil's Lula announces $5.5 bn in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Topics :Donald TrumpMelania TrumpDefamation casedefamation

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story