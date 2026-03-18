Microsoft considers legal action over $50 billion Amazon-OpenAI deal

Microsoft is considering legal action against its partner OpenAI and Amazon over a $50 billion deal that could violate its exclusive cloud agreement with the ChatGPT maker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Amazon and OpenAI signed several agreements, including one that makes Amazon Web Services (AWS) the exclusive third-party cloud provider for Frontier, OpenAI’s enter- prise platform for building and running AI agents.

The dispute centers on whether OpenAI can offer Frontier via AWS without violating the Microsoft partnership, which requires the start-up’s models to be accessed through the Windows-OS maker’s Azure cloud platform, the FT report said, citing sources.