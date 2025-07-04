Home / World News / Microsoft shuts Pakistan office after 25 years amid global overhaul

Microsoft shuts Pakistan office after 25 years amid global overhaul

Microsoft, while closing its office in Pakistan on Thursday after 25 years, cited global restructuring and a shift to a cloud-based, partner-led model

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Former Pakistan president Arif Alvi, in a post on X, also expressed concern over Microsoft shutting down operations. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech giant Microsoft has announced to shut down its limited operations in Pakistan as part of its global strategy to reduce workforce, which various stakeholders termed on Friday as a troubling sign for the country's economy.

Microsoft, while closing its office in Pakistan on Thursday after 25 years, cited global restructuring and a shift to a cloud-based, partner-led model.

The move came as the tech giant cut roughly 9,100 jobs worldwide (or about 4 per cent of its workforce) in its largest layoff round since 2023.

Jawwad Rehman, former founding Country Manager of Microsoft Pakistan, urged the government and IT minister to engage with the tech giants with a bold KPI (Key Performance Indicators) driven plan.

He said the exit reflected the current business climate. Even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay, he posted on LinkedIn.

Former Pakistan president Arif Alvi, in a post on X, also expressed concern over Microsoft shutting down operations.

It is a troubling sign for our economic future, he wrote.

He claimed Microsoft once considered Pakistan for expansion, but that instability led the company to choose Vietnam instead by late 2022.

The opportunity was lost, he wrote.

Jawwad explained that Microsoft didn't operate a full commercial base in Pakistan, relying instead on liaison offices focused on enterprise, education, and government clients.

Over recent years, much of that work had already shifted to local partners, while licensing and contracts were managed from its European hub in Ireland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump likely to start telling new tariff rates on Friday as deadline nears

IAEA team exits Iran after country halts cooperation with nuclear watchdog

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

ReNew Global's offer price raised to $8 apiece as valuation hits $3.2 bn

Topics :MicrosoftPakistan information technologyIT companies

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story