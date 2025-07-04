Friday, July 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nasscom to launch US CEO Forum in New York to boost India-US tech ties

Nasscom to launch US CEO Forum in New York to boost India-US tech ties

The United States and India share one of the world's most strategic and future-facing technology partnerships, it further emphasised.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology’s expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Nasscom said that the Forum aligns with the larger vision of bolstering trade and economic ties. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Industry body Nasscom on Friday said it is launching the US CEO Forum in New York that would bring together leading Indian technology CEOs and influential US stakeholders to drive strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development.

In an era defined by digital disruption, frontier technologies, and global rebalancing, tech collaboration has emerged as a central pillar of bilateral engagement, spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, digital public infrastructure, green energy, and resilient supply chains, the apex association for the IT industry said.

The United States and India share one of the world's most strategic and future-facing technology partnerships, it further emphasised.

 

"To further deepen this collaboration, Nasscom is launching the US CEO Forum at the Consulate General of India in New York on July 9, 2025. The Forum will bring together leading Indian technology CEOs and influential US stakeholders to drive high-level strategic dialogue across innovation, enterprise, policy, and talent development," according to the release.

Over and beyond a single event, the Forum will drive ongoing engagements across US tech hubs such as Washington DC, San Francisco, and Texas, building a strong network of champions for Indian tech in the US to foster growth, co-innovation, and policy alignment.

Conceived as a premier leadership platform, the Nasscom US CEO Forum aims to elevate India-US tech collaboration by convening a cross-section of leaders from government, industry, investment, think tanks, academia, and the Indian diaspora.

Nasscom said that the Forum aligns with the larger vision of bolstering trade and economic ties, reinforcing the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and underscores the key role of the tech sector in achieving it.

"The US CEO Forum will serve as a sustained engagement platform to reinforce the India-US tech corridor as a foundation for global digital transformation and inclusive economic growth," it said.

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said the launch of the US CEO Forum marks an important step in strengthening 'Brand India' on the global stage.

Indian technology companies are not only powering digital transformation across the US but also creating jobs, investing in local communities, and driving innovation that delivers real impact, he noted.

"This Forum will serve as a strategic platform to deepen partnerships, align with key stakeholders, and position Indian tech as a vital contributor to America's growth story," Nambiar said.

The Forum will look to deepen India-US tech partnership from collaboration to co-creation, unleashing the transformative potential of AI, semiconductors, clean tech, and future skills. It will also explore how cross-border partnerships can build resilient, secure, and innovation-led digital ecosystems.

"With the foundational theme 'India Tech for America's Growth', the Nasscom US CEO Forum positions Indian technology as a strategic partner in shaping the digital century," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

