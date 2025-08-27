Microsoft to probe Israel tech use, condemns protest at Brad Smith's office

By Matt Day

Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith reiterated an earlier pledge to investigate reports that Israel used its technology to select bombing targets, but he decried the actions of protesters who occupied his office demanding that the company sever ties with the country.

Smith spoke Tuesday at an impromptu press conference at his Redmond, Washington, workspace, just hours after activists had staged a protest there — chanting, hanging banners and briefly attempting to barricade a door with furniture. It wasn’t clear how the protesters got into a secure facility, but Smith said they had attempted to get floor plans of the building.

ALSO READ: 18 arrested as Microsoft staff protest Israel military tech ties review Police detained seven people who had entered the complex that houses the offices of senior executives, said Jill Green, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department. Microsoft subsequently locked down the building, only letting employees in to fetch their belongings. “We need to uphold our human rights standards and we will,” Smith said. “We need to sustain the dialogue with our employees, and we are committed to doing that. It’s essential that we maintain the security and safety of our campus and our facilities. We’ll do that as well.”