Fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised: Macron tells Netanyahu

The tensions come after Netanyahu, in mid-August, accused Macron of fuelling antisemitism in France by announcing that the country would recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September

Macron also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging Israel to bring an end to the war (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
President Emmanuel Macron has strongly rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism over rising antisemitism in France, warning that the issue should not be "weaponised", France 24 reported.

In a letter to Netanyahu published Tuesday, Macron wrote, "These accusations of inaction in the face of a scourge that we are fighting with everything in our power are unacceptable and are an offence to France as a whole," France 24 reported. He added, "The fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised and will not fuel any discord between Israel and France."

Macron also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urging Israel to bring an end to the war. "I solemnly appeal to you to end the desperate race of a murderous and illegal permanent war in Gaza, causing indignity for your country and placing your people in a deadlock," he wrote, France 24 reported.

The tensions come after Netanyahu, in mid-August, accused Macron of fuelling antisemitism in France by announcing that the country would recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September. "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas militants, France 24 reported.

The correspondence underscores growing tensions between France and Israel, highlighting challenges as both leaders navigate domestic antisemitism and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A diplomatic row has since broken out, Al Jazeera reported.

The French presidency swiftly hit back at Netanyahu, calling his allegations "abject" and "erroneous" and promising that they "will not go unanswered." "This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the office added, stressing that France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens" and that violence against them is "intolerable", Al Jazeera reported.

French Deputy Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad also reacted, saying France had "no lessons to learn in the fight against anti-Semitism." He added that the issue, "which is poisoning our European societies," must not be "exploited", Al Jazeera reported.

In his letter, Netanyahu warned Macron, "Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuEmmanuel MacronFranceisraelIsrael-PalestineJews

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

