Minnesota Guv Tim Walz, Democrats' V-P pick, won't contest third term

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats 2024 candidate for vice president, is ending his bid for a third term as governor less than four months after launching a reelection campaign.

Walz said in a statement Monday that he believes he would have won another term but decided that I can't give a political campaign my all after what he described as an extraordinarily difficult year for our state.

The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state's child care programmes and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel.

Donald Trump and his allies in Washington, in St. Paul, and online want to make our state a colder, meaner place, Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programmes.