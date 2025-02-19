Trump calls Zelenskyy 'a dictator', says will lose country if no peace deal

US President Donald Trump denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "a dictator without elections" and said he better move fast to secure a peace or he would have no country left.

ALSO READ: Trump blames Zelenskyy for 'starting' Ukraine war, calls him 'incompetent Trump spoke hours after Zelenskyy hit back at his suggestion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion, saying the US president was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

ALSO READ: Trump says he may meet Putin this month, dismisses Ukraine's concerns Zelenskyy, who met Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Wednesday, said he would like Trump's team to have "more truth" about Ukraine, a day after Trump said Ukraine "should never have started" the conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump's assertion that his approval rating was just 4 per cent was Russian disinformation and that any attempt to replace him would fail.

"We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between America and Russia. That is, President Trump ... unfortunately lives in this disinformation space," Zelenskyy told Ukrainian TV.

The latest poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, from early February, says 57 per cent of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy.

Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia, ending Washington's bid to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine with a Trump-Putin phone call and talks between senior US and Russian officials.