US Prez Trump living in Russia's 'disinformation space,' says Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is living in a Russian disinformation space regarding his previous day's comments about the Ukrainian leader's approval rating.

Trump said at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy's rating stood at 4 per cent.

Zelenskyy replied in a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that we have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia. ALSO READ: US envoy Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

He said that Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump also suggested Ukraine ought to hold elections, which have been postponed due to the war and the consequent imposition of martial law, in accordance with the Ukrainian Constitution.

Public opinion polls and approval ratings haven't been reliable in Ukraine because of the fighting. ALSO READ: Trump blames Zelenskyy for 'starting' Ukraine war, calls him 'incompetent

Also Read

Zelenskyy made the comments shortly before he was expected to meet with Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Kellogg will meet Zelenskyy and military commanders as the US shifts its policy away from years of efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump suggested Tuesday that Kyiv was to blame for the war, which enters its fourth year next week, as talks between top American and Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia sidelined Ukraine and its European supporters.

Trump's comments are likely to vex Ukrainian officials, who have urged the world to help them fight Russia's full-scale invasion that began February 24, 2022.

The battlefield has also brought grim news for Ukraine in recent months. A relentless onslaught in eastern areas by Russia's bigger army is grinding down Ukrainian forces, which are slowly but steadily being pushed backward at some points on the 1,000-kilometre front line.

Trump told reporters at his Florida residence Tuesday that Ukraine should have never started the war and could have made a deal to prevent it.

Kellogg said his visit was a chance to have some good, substantial talks. Zelenskyy cancelled his planned Wednesday trip to Saudi Arabia in what some analysts saw as an attempt to deny legitimacy to the US-Russia talks about the future of his country.

American officials have signaled that Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO in order to ward off Russian aggression after reaching a possible peace agreement won't happen. Zelenskyy says any settlement will require US security commitments to keep Russia at bay.

We understand the need for security guarantees, Kellogg said in comments carried by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Novyny on his arrival at Kyiv train station.

It's very clear to us the importance of the sovereignty of this nation and the independence of this nation as well. ... Part of my mission is to sit and listen, the retired three-star general said.

Kellogg said he would convey what he learns on his visit to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to and ensure that we get this one right.