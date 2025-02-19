Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump blames Zelenskyy for 'starting' Ukraine war, calls him 'incompetent

Trump blames Zelenskyy for 'starting' Ukraine war, calls him 'incompetent

Donald Trump blamed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 'starting' war with Russia. He also hinted at a possible meeting with Putin while defending his stance on ending the conflict

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Trump dismissed the complaints, saying it should have ended the war long ago.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, blaming him for the ongoing Ukraine war and calling him a "grossly incompetent" leader and a poor negotiator.
 
Trump's remarks came after Zelenskyy expressed frustration over Ukraine’s exclusion from the US-Russia peace talks in Riyadh, which aimed at discussing ways to end the war.
 

Trump slams Ukraine’s absence at peace talks

 
The high-level discussions in Riyadh, which brought together US and Russian officials, marked a significant diplomatic effort to end the war that began in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. However, Ukraine was not invited to these talks, leading Zelenskyy to publicly reject any potential agreements made without Kyiv's participation.
 
 
Responding to Ukraine’s outrage over its exclusion, Trump dismissed the complaints, saying it should have ended the war long ago.
 
"Today I heard, 'oh, we weren’t invited.' Well, you've been there for three years. You should have ended it. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," Trump said.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams Trump's threat to GST, questions Modi's stance on tariffs

Accident, road accident

LIVE news updates: 8 people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih

pharma medicine drugs

Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Trump explains why he couldn't find anyone 'smarter' than Musk to lead DOGE

US flag, US, united states

Nearly 300 US deportees held in Panama as officials arrange their return

 

Trump hints at meeting with Putin amid peace negotiations

 
The US President also hinted that he would "probably" meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, amid efforts to bring the war to a close. Trump had previously claimed he was in direct contact with both Putin and Zelenskyy and believed he had the power to end the war.
 
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who briefed reporters about the Riyadh talks, stated that there was no set date for a Trump-Putin meeting.
 
He also emphasised that while Ukraine and its European allies would be consulted, Russia’s involvement was crucial to achieving peace.
 
US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce added that the Riyadh talks aimed to gauge Russia's willingness to engage in peace negotiations and whether a structured diplomatic process could begin.
 

Trump blasts Biden’s handling of Ukraine conflict

 
Trump took the opportunity to criticise his predecessor Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to resolve the conflict.
 
"I think I have the power to end this war," Trump said.
 
However, Sean Savett, who served as a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council under Biden, strongly rejected Trump's stance, accusing him of falling for Putin’s propaganda.
 
"Sounds like Trump bought Putin’s propaganda hook, line, and sinker. A reminder no one should need: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine unprovoked, and his forces have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for this war continuing," Savett stated.
 

Trump calls for elections in Ukraine

 
During his remarks, Trump also urged Ukraine to hold elections, claiming that it was a matter of internal governance rather than a Russian issue.
 
"That's not a Russian thing. That's something coming from me and coming from many other countries also," he added.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

China housing

China's new home prices stagnate in January on declining property demand

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil PRESIDENT

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot

HSBC

HSBC to incur $1.8 bn in costs over next two years in CEO's revamp

Toronto plane crash

Toronto plane crash: Investigators recover black boxes for further analysis

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

In 1st joint interview, Trump backs Musk's efforts to enforce exec orders

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingShivalik bank FD RatesPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon