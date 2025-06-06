Musk threatens to decommission Dragon amid Trump feud, then backs down

The White House declined to comment, but the implications were immediately clear: halting Dragon would leave the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) without an active American crewed spacecraft, disrupting International Space Station (ISS) operations and private missions.

NASA’s ISS plans at risk as Dragon becomes bargaining chip NASA’s current ISS programme hinges on the Dragon spacecraft, which ferries astronauts and cargo to orbit. Its importance has only grown since Boeing’s Starliner suffered a high-profile test failure in 2024, which left two astronauts stranded until SpaceX brought them back. Dragon is also scheduled for a private mission on June 10 with Axiom Space . A shutdown would leave no viable alternative for the US space programme. Musk’s sudden post, stating “We will decommission Dragon”, sent shockwaves through Washington. But public pressure and backchannel interventions helped calm tensions.

Responding to a user who suggested, “cool off and take a step back,” Musk replied, “Good advice. Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.” He also acknowledged investor Bill Ackman’s plea for restraint, writing, “You’re not wrong.” NASA signals neutrality, pledges to follow presidential direction Attempting to remain apolitical, NASA reaffirmed its alignment with the White House. “We will continue to execute upon the President’s vision,” agency spokesperson Bethany Stevens wrote on X. Since 2000, Tesla and SpaceX have received a combined $22.5 billion in federal contracts . SpaceX is also developing the spacecraft intended to deorbit the ISS.