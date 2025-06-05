Without me, Trump would've lost: Musk blasts US Prez for 'ingratitude'

I’d rather have him criticise me than the bill: Trump

Donald Trump said, "You know, I've always liked Elon. I'd rather have him criticise me than the bill, because the bill is incredible." Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he said, "You know, I've always liked Elon. I'd rather have him criticise me than the bill, because the bill is incredible."

The US President went on to add, “Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate, and you know, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. And you know, they’re having a hard time, the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy."

Musk swiftly replied, saying he would accept cuts to EV incentives if lawmakers also removed unnecessary spending from the bill -- hailed by Trump as the ‘big beautiful bill’. “I’m fine with reducing the EV credits if lawmakers ‘ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill’,” Musk posted on X.