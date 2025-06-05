Home / World News / Without me, Trump would've lost: Musk blasts US Prez for 'ingratitude'

Elon Musk claimed President Trump would have lost the 2024 election without him. He criticised the administration's tax bill and accused Trump of ingratitude over electric vehicle credit cuts

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk
The rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk widened after the latter stepped down from his role on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team last week. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Intensifying his attacks on the Trump administration and its flagship tax legislation, Elon Musk on Thursday said US President Donald Trump would have lost the 2024 election “without me”. The Tesla chief also accused Trump of showing “such ingratitude”.
 
The remarks come after Trump’s expression of disappointment with Musk, who recently stepped down from his role as the DOGE chief. The Tesla founder has since been vocally critical of the administration's proposed tax policies, particularly those impacting the electric vehicle (EV) sector. 
 
Trump, speaking to reporters on Thursday, suggested Musk’s frustration is an outcome of the proposed reductions in EV tax credits. He said, “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.” 
 
Musk swiftly replied, saying he would accept cuts to EV incentives if lawmakers also removed unnecessary spending from the bill -- hailed by Trump as the ‘big beautiful bill’. “I’m fine with reducing the EV credits if lawmakers ‘ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill’,” Musk posted on X. 

I’d rather have him criticise me than the bill: Trump

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “You know, I’ve always liked Elon. I’d rather have him criticise me than the bill, because the bill is incredible."
 
The US President went on to add, “Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate, and you know, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. And you know, they’re having a hard time, the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy."
 
Speaking about the removal of tax credits for electric vehicles in the bill, Trump stated, “Elon knew this from the beginning. He knew it … a long time ago."
 
In response to Trump’s comments, Elon Musk simply wrote “whatever” on X. He added, “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill."
 

Elon MuskDonald TrumpUS presidential electionsTeslaRepublican PartyElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

