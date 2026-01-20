200% tariff on French wine? Trump warns Macron to join Gaza Peace Board

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that he could impose tariffs as high as 200 per cent on French wines and champagne. The threat comes amid reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is unwilling to join Trump’s proposed “ Board of Peace ” focused on Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Miami, Trump dismissed Macron’s reported refusal and suggested trade penalties could force a change of mind. “Well, nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon. So you know, that’s all right. What I’ll do is... I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said.

What is the ‘Board of Peace’? The Board of Peace is a global body endorsed by the United Nations Security Council in November last year. It was created to monitor and oversee the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Trump administration has sent invitations to several world leaders to be part of the board. These include Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ALSO READ: Trump has an offramp on Greenland, but shows no interest in taking it According to a draft charter seen by Bloomberg, countries seeking a permanent seat on the board are expected to contribute at least $1 billion. The document also states that Trump would serve as the board’s first chairman and would have the final say on membership decisions.

Who will lead the Board of Peace? The White House has said the “Founding Executive Council” will be the top decision-making body, controlling both funding and strategy. President Trump will chair the council and retain veto powers. The Executive Board is expected to include: • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio • US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff • Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law • Billionaire investor Marc Rowan • World Bank President Ajay Banga • Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair • Robert Gabriel Jr, Deputy National Security Adviser in the Trump administration Trump has also invited leaders from Egypt, Turkey and Jordan to help oversee Gaza’s post-war transition. Invitations have additionally been extended to Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Several European countries have also been asked to join.