Will Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore board Starliner again? What they said

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, who recently returned from an unexpectedly extended mission in space, say they would gladly fly on Boeing’s Starliner again, despite the technical issues that stranded them in orbit for over nine months.

Speaking at their first press conference since returning to Earth, the duo took some responsibility for the challenges faced during Starliner’s first astronaut flight.

“I’ll start and point the finger, and I’ll blame me,” Wilmore said, adding, “I could have asked some questions, and the answers to those questions could have turned the tide. We all are responsible. We all own this.”

Williams also echoed his confidence in Starliner’s future, saying the spacecraft has “a lot of capability” and deserves a second chance.

Space sprint that turned into a marathon

The astronauts launched aboard Starliner on June 5, 2024, expecting a short stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Instead, due to a series of technical failures, including malfunctioning thrusters and helium leaks, their mission stretched to 286 days.

Nasa eventually deemed Starliner unsafe for the return trip, leaving Wilmore and Williams stranded as officials debated their next steps. Their homecoming was further delayed by complications in launching their replacements.

In the end, SpaceX stepped in, ferrying them back aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. Their long-awaited return concluded with a smooth splashdown off the Florida Panhandle on March 18, 2025.

Boeing’s Starliner faces scrutiny, but Nasa stays the course

Despite Starliner’s setbacks, Nasa remains committed to maintaining competition between private companies for ISS transport. The agency still does not fully understand why Starliner’s thrusters failed, but additional testing is planned through the summer.

"If engineers can figure out the thruster and leak issues, Starliner is ready to go," Wilmore said, expressing confidence in Boeing's ability to resolve the problems. Nasa may also require another uncrewed test flight before astronauts board Starliner again. If all goes well, that flight could happen by the end of the year.

However, time is running out. The ISS is scheduled for retirement in 2030, with private space stations expected to take its place. Until then, Nasa remains focused on ensuring a reliable, competitive astronaut transport system—one that, despite its challenges, still includes Boeing’s Starliner.

