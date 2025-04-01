Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Never felt stuck': Sunita Williams on unexpected extended stay in space

'Never felt stuck': Sunita Williams on unexpected extended stay in space

Nasa astronauts share their journey aboard the ISS, Starliner challenges, and their safe return

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned to Earth on March 18. (Photo: Nasa)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In her first press conference since coming back to Earth, Sunita Lyn "Suni" Williams, one of two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts trapped in orbit for roughly nine months, said she never felt stuck on the International Space Station (ISS). 
 
"It's great being back home after being up there but we never felt stuck," said the 59-year-old astronaut on Monday who was supposed to be at the ISS for an eight-day mission with another astronaut Barry Eugene "Butch" Wilmore but ended up staying for 286 due to technical issues with their spacecraft.  ALSO READ | Sunita Williams on returning to Earth: 'I'll miss everything about space'
 
 
Williams and Wilmore said they were surprised by all the attention and maintained that they were simply doing their duty, placing the mission above themselves and even their families.
 

Also Read

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams, Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

What 286 days in space felt like: Sunita Williams to share on April 1

Nasa, Donald Trump

Nasa staff worried as layoffs begin under Trump's cost-cutting initiative

Boeing

Airbus, Boeing eye fast output as plastics loom for future jets

Donald Trump, Trump

'I'll pay it out of my own pocket': Trump on Nasa astronauts' overtime fee

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Highlights: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

 
Talking about their extended stay, the celebrity astronauts said they hold themselves partly responsible for what went wrong on their space sprint-turned-marathon and would fly on Boeing's Starliner again.
 
"I'll start and point the finger and I'll blame me. I could have asked some questions and the answers to those questions could have turned the tide," Wilmore told reporters.  ALSO READ | Sunita Williams has 2nd-most spacewalks by a woman - Guess who's first?
 
"All the way up and down the chain. We all are responsible. We all own this," he said.
 
Both astronauts said they would be willing to board the Starliner again. “We are going to rectify all the issues we encountered. We will fix them. We will make it work,” Wilmore said.
 
They expressed gratitude to all involved in the mission, including Nasa and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX as their Dragon spacecraft brought them back to Earth.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US automakers make mad dash to persuade Trump to ease tariff measures

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: White House

Wall Street

Wall Street swings again as Trump's 'Liberation Day' rattles global markets

Pete Hegseth

US defence secy orders fitness norms to be gender neutral for combat jobs

White House

White House fires career DOJ prosecutors in latest norm-breaking move

Topics : Elon Musk NASA Sunita Williams International Space Station SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon