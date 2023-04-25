Home / World News / NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

NASA issued the alert warning as an Asteroid is about to pass close to the Earth today, a bus size asteroid is passing at a speed of 48052 Km/h

New Delhi
NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HH3 passing close to Earth today, i.e., April 25.
The passing distance between the Earth and the Asteroid is just around 402,000 kilometres which is quite the same distance as the moon.

According to NASA, Asteroid is approaching close to Earth and travelling at a speed of 48052 Km/h.
The Asteroid 2023 HH3 belongs to the Apollo group of Asteroids. These groups of asteroids are close to Earth and named after the homogenous 1862 Apollo Asteroid discovered in 1930 by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth.

The size of the Asteroid is close to 43 feet, which is almost equal to the size of a bus.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are small rocky objects surrounded by the orbit of the sun. The size of the Asteroids is much smaller than the sun.
In our solar system, there are millions of known Asteroids. Currently, there are around 1278661 asteroids in our cosmos.

These Asteroids are the leftovers from the formation of our solar system.
According to NASA, our solar system is 4.6 billion years old, and when a big cloud of gas and dust collapsed, the material fell to the centre of the cloud and formed the sun.

NASA monitors asteroids constantly
NASA and its subsidiaries constantly monitor the movement and speed of these Asteroids using telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.


They also use ground-based telescopes such as the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), based in the Antofagasta Region of the Atacama Desert in Chile.
Along with NASA, the European Space Agency is developing an early warning system for protecting Earth from these dangerous asteroids.

Topics :asteroidsAsteroid hitting EarthNear earth asteroid

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Also Read

'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat

NASA mission spots 2nd Earth-size world within 'habitable zone' of its star

NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet: Researchers

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Oil stable as investors ponder strong travel demand in China, rate hikes

Warring sides in Sudan conflict agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says Blinken

Iran slaps 'retaliatory' sanctions on EU, British individuals, entities

Pakistan-born journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah died due to cancer

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story