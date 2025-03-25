US President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting initiative. The halls of Nasa’s Lyndon B Johnson Space Center in Houston were recently buzzing with excitement over the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore after their unexpected 286-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS). But now, the mood has shifted to uncertainty, as the agency has begun laying off employees undercost-cutting initiative.

According to media reports, Nasa’s headquarters in Washington, DC, witnessed significant job cuts on March 10 in an unanticipated round of layoffs. These affected three offices, including two key policy divisions, and involved several senior science and engineering personnel.

The restructuring has left many scientists, engineers and administrators facing an uncertain future.

‘Tiger Team’ formed to assess cost-cutting mandates

While the full scale of the restructuring is still unclear, media reports suggest that Nasa has formed a Tiger Team—a specialised internal group tasked with exploring ways to implement wide-ranging budget cuts.

Elon Musk. These measures aim to comply with Trump’s executive orders and the broader mandate of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal streamlining initiative reportedly spearheaded by SpaceX CEO

According to a CNN report, Nasa’s acting administrator Janet Petro addressed staff in an internal email, stating:

“Over the past few weeks, an internal team has defined a strategy to identify and act on opportunities for optimising our organisation—whether by streamlining operations, reducing duplicative reporting and analysis, finding areas to accelerate decision velocity, or identifying cost-saving measures.”

Petro further noted that Nasa had not yet prescribed any specific changes but outlined focus areas for potential reforms.

“In the coming weeks, we will evaluate where we can make these changes, while also considering the potential for any new priorities from the administration and the next administrator once confirmed.”

Concerns grow over layoff process and leadership

A Nasa spokesperson confirmed to CNN that 23 employees had been let go in the first round of layoffs.

Citing a senior Nasa official who received a layoff notice on March 10 and will remain employed until April 10, the report stated that affected employees would not be compensated for certain accrued time-off awards. Two additional sources said the agency’s leadership had barred at least some of the impacted individuals from receiving their expected spring bonuses and from applying for other internal roles.

“I think we were targeted,” one source told CNN. “Denying bonus packages is extremely cruel, callous and needless.”

The laid-off employees were given only 30 days’ notice. In a March 10 statement to CNN, Nasa said the 30-day timeline was implemented “in alignment with the urgent need to comply with Trump’s executive order and broader government restructuring timelines.”

Meanwhile, several employees who were not affected told CNN that the abrupt layoffs had deeply shaken morale.

“Everyone has lost confidence,” said one Nasa staff member. “What was the urgency? It feels unnecessarily cruel.”

Fear of a brain drain

As layoffs continue, members of the space community are increasingly concerned about a brain drain. Highly skilled professionals may now look for roles in private aerospace companies such as SpaceX or Blue Origin, or even consider opportunities abroad.

While the full impact of these layoffs remains to be seen, observers warn that sudden and sweeping cuts could set back scientific progress and affect Nasa’s long-term missions and planning.