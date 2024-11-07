NASA's Sunita Williams' health deteriorates amid ISS mission extension

Recent images of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) showed that both the astronauts are witnessing serious decline in their health. Williams and Wilmore were in space for an eight-day mission that was extended to six months due to a technical glitch in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft resulting in a delay in their return. The recent pictures hint at nutritional deficits and physical toll due to extended stay in space.

Sunita Williams loses weight

Weight loss is a common issue among astronauts staying in space for extended periods; the latest images of Williams and Wilmore indicate something similar. It is challenging to maintain body mass as living in a microgravity environment has physical demands that change the function of how the body metabolites nutrients and utilises energy.

Dr Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist from Seattle, observed that William's cheeks, apparently sunken, showed signs of low body weight suggesting a calorie deficit in Williams.

Living on the ISS is a challenging task. ISS does not have gravity which results in body and muscle loss. This effect could be mitigated by engaging in daily exercises for around 2.5 hours per day to avoid muscle atrophy and maintain strength. The limited space also impacts sleeping patterns causing physical and psychological stress.

Microgravity's effect on the body

The microgravity can cause multiple physiological effects on astronauts. On the other end, the reduction in muscle atrophy and bone density can lead to fluid shifts causing swelling in the head and may even impact vision.

These effects can cause nutritional deficiencies as the body needs to adjust to the demands of the space environment. William's weight loss may also be partly due to these microgravity-induced changes complicating the body's ability to maintain metabolic processes.

What space health experts say about Suntiy Williams's health?

Dr Gupta also stated that the space environment puts the human body under stress despite pressurised ISS cabins. Astronauts face physical effects resulting from high-altitude living, including cardiovascular and respiratory functioning.

Space travel leads to a suppressed immune system putting astronauts more vulnerable to illness. Dr Gupta also highlights weight loss, especially around the cheeks, which is a clear indicator that calorie intake is insufficient to meet the body's energy requirement.

NASA prioritises health monitoring for Williams and Wilmore