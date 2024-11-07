'Now I can say vice-president': Trump hails JD Vance in victory speech

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential race after several American media outlets projected that he had defeated his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

Addressing a jubilant crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida, Trump exclaimed, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.” He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, and Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is of Indian-American descent.

“I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance,” he said.

The couple stood alongside Trump’s wife, Melania, on stage. Trump further described Vance, 40, as a “feisty guy” during his remarks.

Usha Vance, who hails from the village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, India, will become the first non-white Second Lady of the United States if Trump is re-elected. She and Vance met at Yale Law School, married in 2014, and have three children together.

“We’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” Trump said. “It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before.”

A star is born: Trump hails Elon Musk

In his speech, Trump also expressed gratitude toward Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has heavily supported Trump’s campaign since endorsing him in July. “We have a new star, a star is born: Elon,” Trump said, calling Musk “an amazing guy.”

Earlier in his campaign, Trump pledged to make the US the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world” and proposed appointing Musk to oversee an extensive audit of government spending.

As of now, Trump is projected to secure 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the 270 needed for victory, while Vice President Kamala Harris stands at 214 votes. A key element of Trump’s success has been the Republican sweep in seven swing states. In contrast to the Democrats’ 6-1 advantage in these states during the 2020 election, Trump’s campaign has flipped them to a 7-0 advantage in 2024.

Trump has already secured wins in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina and leads in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada.

If voters back Trump, the only president to have been impeached twice and the first to be criminally convicted, he would also become the first president in over a century to serve two non-consecutive terms.