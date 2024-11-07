Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Now I can say vice-president': Trump hails JD Vance in victory speech

'Now I can say vice-president': Trump hails JD Vance in victory speech

US Presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 presidential race after multiple US media outlets projected his defeat of Democratic opponent Kamala Harris

Donald Trump, Trump, JD Vance, Vance, US Election
Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential race after several American media outlets projected that he had defeated his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.
 
Addressing a jubilant crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida, Trump exclaimed, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.” He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, and Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is of Indian-American descent.
 
“I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance,” he said.
 
The couple stood alongside Trump’s wife, Melania, on stage. Trump further described Vance, 40, as a “feisty guy” during his remarks.
 
Usha Vance, who hails from the village of Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, India, will become the first non-white Second Lady of the United States if Trump is re-elected. She and Vance met at Yale Law School, married in 2014, and have three children together.
 
“We’ve made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” Trump said. “It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before.”

A star is born: Trump hails Elon Musk

 
In his speech, Trump also expressed gratitude toward Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has heavily supported Trump’s campaign since endorsing him in July. “We have a new star, a star is born: Elon,” Trump said, calling Musk “an amazing guy.”

More From This Section

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol denies wrongdoing in growing scandal

Large airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel expands north Gaza operations

US election 2024 sees historic wins for LGBTQ, Asian, and Latino leaders

Trump's presidential win emboldens dollar bulls as they brace for tariffs

 
Earlier in his campaign, Trump pledged to make the US the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world” and proposed appointing Musk to oversee an extensive audit of government spending.
 
As of now, Trump is projected to secure 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the 270 needed for victory, while Vice President Kamala Harris stands at 214 votes. A key element of Trump’s success has been the Republican sweep in seven swing states. In contrast to the Democrats’ 6-1 advantage in these states during the 2020 election, Trump’s campaign has flipped them to a 7-0 advantage in 2024.
 
Trump has already secured wins in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina and leads in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada.
       
If voters back Trump, the only president to have been impeached twice and the first to be criminally convicted, he would also become the first president in over a century to serve two non-consecutive terms. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump's win prompts calls for Indian firms to be cautious on forex risks

Trump wins: From CIA to immigration, roles Ramaswamy, Kash Patel may clinch

Taiwan to help companies move from China given likely Trump tariffs

PM Modi, US President-elect Trump commit to boosting ties on call: MEA

Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris vows to fight

Topics :Donald TrumpUS President TrumpUS presidential electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story