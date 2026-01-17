Home / World News / National Guard troops to remain in Washington, DC, until year-end

National Guard troops to remain in Washington, DC, until year-end

Trump said this month that for now he was dropping his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, which had provoked legal challenges

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.
In Washington, troops have been charged with patrolling the streets and picking up trash | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

National Guard troops will be on the streets of Washington, D C, until the end of the year, according to a memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

The memo, signed by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and dated Wednesday, said the conditions of the mission warranted an extension past the end of next month to continue supporting President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, Trump said this month that for now he was dropping his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, which had provoked legal challenges. He also backed off a bit Friday from his threat a day earlier to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops to quell protests in Minnesota.

In Washington, troops have been charged with patrolling the streets and picking up trash. Trump has asserted repeatedly that crime has vanished in the city.

Two National Guard troops from West Virginia that were part of the mission in D C were shot the day before Thanksgiving. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries.

The National Guard has about 2,400 troops in Washington, with about 700 from D C and the rest from 11 states with Republican governors, including Indiana, South Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FAA warns pilots of risks over eastern Pacific, citing 'military activity'

First flight with 231 deported Venezuelans from US lands in Caracas

Iran protests appear to fade as crackdown deepens, West weighs sanctions

India driving South Asia as world's brightest growth spot: WEF survey

Supreme Court plans rulings for Jan 20 with Trump's tariffs still undecided

Topics :Donald TrumpwashingtonDonald Trump administrationsecurity

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story