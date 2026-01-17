National Guard troops to remain in Washington, DC, until year-end

National Guard troops will be on the streets of Washington, D C, until the end of the year, according to a memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

The memo, signed by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and dated Wednesday, said the conditions of the mission warranted an extension past the end of next month to continue supporting President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, Trump said this month that for now he was dropping his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, which had provoked legal challenges. He also backed off a bit Friday from his threat a day earlier to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops to quell protests in Minnesota.